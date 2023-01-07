Comedy show at Fischer
“Laugh ‘Til You Scream,” a fundraiser comedy show, will be held at the Fischer Theatre on Jan. 13.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available starting at $15 and can be purchased on the theater’s website: atthefischer.com.
The show will feature local comedian Chris Hightower, who is also hosting the show, Rob Mayfield and Adam Burke.
Proceeds from the event will help raise funds for the continued restoration of the theater and Arts in the Park.
MLK celebration
First Baptist Church, 306 W. 14th St., will host a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the church.
Pastor Clyde Posley Jr. of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Ind., will be the special guest.
The theme this year is “Together We Can Be the Dream.”
Free books
While supplies last, everything left at the Hoopeston Public Library book sale is free.
There are mostly adult and youth books. The sale cart is located near the main desk upstairs in the library.
Library offers take home craft
January’s adult craft program at Hoopeston Public Library will be a take home project due to unpredictable winter weather.
The free craft is a stained-glass style suncatcher. Instructions and supplies can be picked up at the library’s upstairs main desk during operating hours.
A limited number of craft kits are available.
Library to host decluttering program
Hoopeston Public Library will host a free “Decluttering Your Life” workshop at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 30.
Chelsey Byers, family educator with the University of Illinois Extension Office, will present the program and teach participants easy-to-implement tips on making a plan, getting started and deciding to what keep and what to toss.
Pre-registration is not required, but is recommended due to limited seating.
Call the library at 217-283-6711 to sign up, or stop in during public hours.
