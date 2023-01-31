DACC late start classes
Registration for late start classes at Danville Area Community College is still available.
Spring 2023 late start classes begin Feb. 13 and March 13. DACC will offer in-person and online late start classes.
Course schedules can be viewed at dacc.edu/schedules.
For more information, call 217-443-3222.
Winter market Saturday
The Danville Winter Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St.
Girl Scout cookies, Art League chocolate pecans, CASA representatives and more are expected at Saturday’s market.
More information can be found on facebook.com/DanvilleFM.
The next winter market will be held March 4. Summer markets will begin May 13.
‘Miss Piggy PINGO’ date set
The Georgetown-Ridge Farm Education Association will host its annual “Miss Piggy PINGO” event from on Sunday, Feb. 12 in the Pine Crest Elementary School cafeteria, 505 Kennedy Drive.
Chicken noodle meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and “PINGO” will start at 2 p.m.
PINGO prizes include donated baskets and cash. Basket themes include LOTTO, Cold Hard Cash, Gift Card Mania, Pampered Pup and more.
For more information, call Kris Muehlher at 217-662-6606.
County Board vacancy
As of Jan. 11, the Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn has declared a vacancy for County Board District 7 due to Robert McIntire’s resignation.
McIntire was appointed to Circuit Judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Illinois.
Any interested Republican candidates should submit a resume to Republican Party Chairman Erika Ramsey at vcgopchairman@gmail.com by 4 p.m. on Feb. 3.
For more information, contact Ramsey.
