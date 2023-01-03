Kiwanis to meet
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
Anyone interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join the club.
Applications will be available at the next meeting.
Foodmobile in town
Eastern Illinois Foodbank is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity.
The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and is open to residents of Vermilion County.
Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Library to host ‘Puzzle Day’
Catlin Public Library will host “Puzzle Day,” and intergenerational day of fun and service, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The library will provide 400-piece puzzles for a team puzzle race. Get a team together or let the library form teams.
Each team will be timed as they complete the puzzle. The winning team will be declared at the end of the day.
There will also be materials to make valentines for veterans, snacks, prizes and puzzles for younger children.
All ages are welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult.
Sign up by calling the library at 217-427-2550, in person at the library, 101 Mapleleaf Drive, or by email at catlinlibrary03@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.