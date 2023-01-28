BOT workshop at DACC Saturday
A workshop for the Board of Trustees of Community College District No. 507, Vermilion, Edgar, Iroquois, Champaign and Ford counties and State of Illinois will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday in Room 110 of the Bremer Center at DACC.
Strategic Planning Matrix Update and Board Discussion of Financial Planning are included on the agenda for the day, among other items.
Free concert Sunday
Doc Ashton and the Root Canals are performing at St. James United Methodist Church on Sunday.
The show begins at 6:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public.
VA celebrates 125 years
VA Illiana is hosting a kick-off event for its 125th anniversary celebration featuring music and cupcakes for veterans and staff at 1 p.m. on Monday in the Special Activities Room.
Masks are required while in the buildings.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with resource tables sharing information about services and benefits available to veterans and staff.
VA Illiana was established in Danville in 1898 at The Danville Branch of the Home for Disable Volunteer Soldiers. Today, VA Illiana provides care to more than 29,000 veterans.
DACC late start classes
Registration for late start classes at Danville Area Community College is still available.
Spring 2023 late start classes begin Feb. 13 and March 13. DACC will offer in-person and online late start classes.
Course schedules can be viewed at dacc.edu/schedules.
For more information, call 217-443-3222.
County Board vacancy
As of Jan. 11, the Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn has declared a vacancy for County Board District 7 due to Robert McIntire’s resignation.
McIntire was appointed to Circuit Judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Illinois.
Any interested Republican candidates should submit a resume to Republican Party Chairman Erika Ramsey at vcgopchairman@gmail.com by 4 p.m. on Feb. 3.
For more information, contact Ramsey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.