Lions club to meet
Rick Strebing, chairman of the Vermilion County Conservation District Foundation, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Noon Kiwanis to meet
The Danville Noon Kiwanis will meet at the VFW, 8 Pine St., at noon on Thursday.
Tricia Teague, founder of the Trep School, will speak to the club. The Trep School provides seminars, coaching, consulting, tools and tips to ensure an individual’s success.
Anyone interested in helping to serve the community or children around the world is welcome to join. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Meeting canceled
The Vermilion County Executive and Legislative Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
Free activity at Kennekuk
The Vermilion County Conservation District has invited the public to view a free StoryWalk®.
In the frosty, quiet forest, the snow blankets on the ground and the trees have shed their leaves. Where have all the animals gone? Are they asleep too? Discover the answers as you hike with the new StoryWalk® along the Wheeler Trail at Kennekuk County Park, featuring Sean Taylor and Alex Morss’ “Winter Sleep: A Hibernation Story,” illustrated by Cinyee Chiu.
Follow a child and his grandma through a winter landscape to spot the sleeping animals as the tale unfolds, then learn about their hibernation habits from the information pages at the end. The StoryWalk® is available to view at any time during normal park hours beginning Jan. 20, and will be available for several weeks.
“The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.”
For questions or more information, please contact Lara Danzl, at ldanzl@vccd.org, or 217-442-1691.
Public hearing postponed
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the public heart for the Indiana 63 Reduced Conflict Intersection has been postponed due to weather.
A rescheduled date has not been announced yet.
