Chorus begins rehearsals
The Vermilion Festival Chorus has started rehearsals for its May concert, “VFC Sings Broadway.”
Singers are needed in all vocal ranges and the chorus is open to anyone high-school-aged or older. Ability to read music is helpful.
There will be a $10 music rental fee. The chorus rehearses at 7 p.m. on Mondays in the sanctuary at St. James United Methodist Church.
For more information, contact the director at 217-597-1955.
Lions club to meet
Rick Strebing, chairman of the Vermilion County Conservation District Foundation, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Free activity at Kennekuk
The Vermilion County Conservation District has invited the public to view a free StoryWalk®.
In the frosty, quiet forest, the snow blankets on the ground and the trees have shed their leaves. Where have all the animals gone? Are they asleep too? Discover the answers as you hike with the new StoryWalk® along the Wheeler Trail at Kennekuk County Park, featuring Sean Taylor and Alex Morss’ “Winter Sleep: A Hibernation Story,” illustrated by Cinyee Chiu.
Follow a child and his grandma through a winter landscape to spot the sleeping animals as the tale unfolds, then learn about their hibernation habits from the information pages at the end. The StoryWalk® is available to view at any time during normal park hours beginning Jan. 20, and will be available for several weeks.
“The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.”
For questions or more information, please contact Lara Danzl, at ldanzl@vccd.org, or 217-442-1691.
Seed donations taken
Hoopeston Public Library’s Seed Library is accepting seed donations for the spring.
Those who have an abundance of flower or vegetable seeds saved from last year’s garden are encouraged to donate.
Seeds should be clean, dry and clearly labeled with type, variety and any special growing instructions.
For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.