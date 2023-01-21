VFC begins Monday
The Vermilion Festival Chorus will begin rehearsals for its May concert, “VFC Sings Broadway,” on Monday at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of St. James United Methodist Church.
Singers are needed in all vocal ranges and the chorus is open to anyone high-school-aged or older. Ability to read music is helpful.
There will be a $10 music rental fee. Prospective members should start arriving at 6:45 p.m. Monday to pick up music.
For more information, contact the director at 217-597-1955.
Garden club to meet
The Danville Garden Club will hold its January meeting at 1 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Danville Public Library.
The program will be presented by Walter Deck, a Vermilion County Master Gardener, on raised beds.
The meeting is open to members and the general public. A survey will also be taken on possible future programs and study groups.
The club will celebrate 100 years in 2024.
Lions club to meet
Rick Strebing, chairman of the Vermilion County Conservation District Foundation, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Casino Night fundraiser
Project Success of Vermilion County is hosting a casino-themed fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. on March 4 at Danville Country Club.
Tickets are available now for $75 per person or $125 per couple. Call 217-446-3200 to purchase.
There will be a DJ, appetizers, raffle baskets, casino games and a cash bar. Prizes include hourly drawings to win vacations, sports memorabilia, family prizes and more.
Project Success is also still seeking sponsors for the event.
Decatur native to speak at meeting
Hoopeston Aglow International, a monthly Christian fellowship program, will meet Feb. 4 at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room at Hoopeston Multi Agency, 206 First Ave.
Speaker and author Marti Johnson of Decatur will be the month’s speaker. Johnson was also a hostess of a Christian TV program, “Marti and the Door,” where she interviewed Christian women.
