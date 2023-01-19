No Kiwanis meeting this week
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will not have a regular meeting this week.
Tricia Teague will speak at the next meeting, scheduled for noon on Jan. 26 at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join the club.
Applications will be available at the next meeting.
Wreath Removal Day
Local volunteers supporting Wreaths Across America will meet at Danville National Cemetery on Saturday morning to begin removing wreaths at 11 a.m.
To sponsor a wreath and stay informed about event details, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ILDNCD/IL0052.
Garden club to meet
The Danville Garden Club will hold its January meeting at 1 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Danville Public Library.
The program will be presented by Walter Deck, a Vermilion County Master Gardener, on raised beds.
The meeting is open to members and the general public. A survey will also be taken on possible future programs and study groups.
The club will celebrate 100 years in 2024.
Felt workshop offered
The Danville Art League will host a felt workshop on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Teresa Campbell will lead the workshop. Campbell has been a needle felting artist since her first project in 2007.
Needle felting is the art of binding wool fibers to create new shapes and textures. In her class, participants will learn the origin of “felt,” differences in fibers, needles to use and other types of felting.
Participants will make a heart-shaped, felted Valentine they can decorate to their liking.
Kits with all supplies are provided. Class size is limited to 15 students. Cost is $30, plus a $10 kit fee – which participants will keep.
The Danville Art League is located at 320 N. Franklin St.
For more information, call the Art League at (217) 442-9264 or visit www.danvilleartleague.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.