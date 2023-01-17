Lions to meet
Danville Area Community College President Stephen Nacco will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Garden club to meet
The Danville Garden Club will hold its January meeting at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2 at Danville Public Library.
The program will be presented by Walter Deck, a Vermilion County Master Gardener, on raised beds.
The meeting is open to members and the general public. A survey will also be taken on possible future programs and study groups.
The club will celebrate 100 years in 2024.
Church hosts fundraiser
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., will host its 27th Taste of Deutschland German dinner on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 each, or $5 for children ages 12 and younger, and each ticket includes entertainment by a German band, Keith Stras and Polka Confetti. This is a fundraising event for the church.
The adult meal menu will include grilled brats, sauerkraut, red potatoes, green beans, pumpernickel or white bread, drink and dessert. The children’s meal will include hot dogs.
Carry outs are available. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
For more information, contact the church office at 217-442-5675 or visit ilcdanville.com.
Concert at church
Bismarck First Church of Christ will host a concert on Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
“Forgiven” is set to perform at the church, located at 100 Maiden Lane.
Geneaology group to meet
The Treeclimber Geneaology Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Hoopeston Public Library, 110 N. Fourth St.
This month’s program by Marilyn Tyler is “What’s In a Name?”
The meeting is open to anyone who is interested in family history and geneaology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.