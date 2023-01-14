Meetings canceled
The following meetings have been canceled:
City of Danville Human Relations Commission, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16.
Vermilion County Property, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16
Vermilion County Public Safety, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Church hosts fundraiser
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., will host its 27th Taste of Deutschland German dinner on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 each, or $5 for children ages 12 and younger, and each ticket includes entertainment by a German band, Keith Stras and Polka Confetti. This is a fundraising event for the church.
The adult meal menu will include grilled brats, sauerkraut, red potatoes, green beans, pumpernickel or white bread, drink and dessert. The children’s meal will include hot dogs.
Carry outs are available. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
For more information, contact the church office at 217-442-5675 or visit ilcdanville.com.
Concert at church
Bismarck First Church of Christ will host a concert on Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
“Forgiven” is set to perform at the church, located at 100 Maiden Lane.
MLK celebration
First Baptist Church, 306 W. 14th St., will host a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the church.
Pastor Clyde Posley Jr. of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Ind., will be the special guest.
The theme this year is “Together We Can Be the Dream.”
Library closed
Hoopeston Public Library will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Geneaology group to meet
The Treeclimber Geneaology Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Hoopeston Public Library, 110 N. Fourth St.
This month’s program by Marilyn Tyler is “What’s In a Name?”
The meeting is open to anyone who is interested in family history and geneaology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.