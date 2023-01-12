Lions to meet
Roxy Reed, speech therapist and founder of Roxy’s House, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at its meeting at noon today.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Meeting canceled
The regularly scheduled Jan. 18 Vermilion County Conservation District Board of Trustees has been canceled.
VCCD Executive Director Jamie Pasquale has determined there are no items of business to transact at the meeting.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 4:30 p.m. at Kennekuk County Park.
Concert at church
Bismarck First Church of Christ will host a concert on Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
“Forgiven” is set to perform at the church, located at 100 Maiden Lane.
MLK celebration
First Baptist Church, 306 W. 14th St., will host a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the church.
Pastor Clyde Posley Jr. of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Ind., will be the special guest.
The theme this year is “Together We Can Be the Dream.”
RSVPs taken for annual dinner
The Hoopeston Area High School Student Council is sponsoring the 30th Annual Senior Citizen Sweetheart Banquet on Feb. 10 in the Hoopeston Area High School Gymnasium.
The event begins at 1 p.m.
Any Hoopeston or Rossville area senior citizen who is interested in attending is asked to call the high school by Feb. 6 to leave their name and how many will be attending in their party.
Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, rolls and cake are on the menu, and the meal is dine-in only.
For more information, call the school at 217-283-6661.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.