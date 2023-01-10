Special board meeting tonight
Danville School District 118 Board of Education has called a special meeting Tuesday to discuss student disciplinary cases.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Dr. David L. Fields Administrative Service Center, 110 E. Williams St.
Business After Hours
Vermilion Advantage’s monthly Business After Hours event will be held at the Humane Society of Danville, 1225 N. Collett St., from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
A $10 meeting fee will include appetizers. RSVP to Nicole Van Hyfte by emailing nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com
Kiwanis meeting
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will have a lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
The speaker this week will be county engineer Adrian Greenwell.
Anyone interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Library to host ‘Puzzle Day’
Catlin Public Library will host “Puzzle Day,” and intergenerational day of fun and service, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The library will provide 400-piece puzzles for a team puzzle race. Get a team together or let the library form teams.
Each team will be timed as they complete the puzzle. The winning team will be declared at the end of the day.
There will also be materials to make valentines for veterans, snacks, prizes and puzzles for younger children.
All ages are welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult.
Sign up by calling the library at 217-427-2550, in person at the library, 101 Mapleleaf Drive, or by email at catlinlibrary03@gmail.com.
MLK celebration
First Baptist Church, 306 W. 14th St., will host a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the church.
Pastor Clyde Posley Jr. of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Ind., will be the special guest.
The theme this year is “Together We Can Be the Dream.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.