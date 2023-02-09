High winds possible today
Vermilion County has been issued a high wind advisory from this morning through the afternoon.
A high wind watch is issued when sustained, strong winds are possible. Secure loose outdoor items and adjust plans if necessary so you’re not caught outside.
Southwest to west winds at 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Business After Hours tonight
Vermilion Advantage’s monthly Business After Hours event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight at Snappers Bar and Grill, 332 E. Liberty Lane.
A $10 fee will include a drink ticket and appetizers.
RSVP to Nicole Van Hyfte at nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.
February exhibit at Art League
During the month of February, the Paul Brumaghim gallery at the Danville Art League will feature work from upcoming artists from Danville High School, North Ridge Middle School and South View Upper Elementary School.
The exhibit will also include the students’ work from the Art League children’s classes.
An open house will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Danville Art League is located at 320 N. Franklin St., Danville.
For more information, call the Art League at 217-442-9264 or visit www.danvilleartleague.com.
Sexual harassment prevention training offered
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is providing sexual harassment prevention training on Friday, March 3 from 8 to 10 a.m. in the DACC Bremer Conference Center.
The cost is $55 per person. Register at https://danvillecorporatetraining.coursestorm.com/course/sexual-harassment-training.
The two-hour workshop is designed to guide you through the knowledge to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. The workshop is presented by Annie Monyok, Monyok Leadership.
Contact Kirsten Jurczak at 217-443-8779 or k.jurczak@dacc.edu with questions or to reserve your seat.
