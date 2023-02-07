Kiwanis meeting Thursday
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will have a lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
Danville High School Brass Quintet will perform for the club.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Singing valentines return
The Danville Sweet Adelines invite you to “Think Outside the Box” this Feb. 14 with a singing valentine from the chorus.
For more information, contact Maureen at 217-474-0473 by Feb. 12.
Foodmobile in town Saturday
Eastern Illinois Foodbank is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity.
The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and is open to residents of Vermilion County.
Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Casino Night fundraiser
Project Success of Vermilion County is hosting a casino-themed fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. on March 4 at Danville Country Club.
Tickets are available now for $75 per person or $125 per couple. Call 217-446-3200 to purchase.
There will be a DJ, appetizers, raffle baskets, casino games and a cash bar. Prizes include hourly drawings to win vacations, sports memorabilia, family prizes and more.
‘Miss Piggy PINGO’ on Sunday
The Georgetown-Ridge Farm Education Association will host its annual “Miss Piggy PINGO” event from on Sunday, Feb. 12 in the Pine Crest Elementary School cafeteria, 505 Kennedy Drive.
Chicken noodle meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and “PINGO” will start at 2 p.m.
PINGO prizes include donated baskets and cash. Basket themes include LOTTO, Cold Hard Cash, Gift Card Mania, Pampered Pup and more.
For more information, call Kris Muehlher at 217-662-6606.
