Classes start Monday
Danville Area Community College Adult Education spring 2023 classes for GED and ESL begin Monday, both at DACC’s campus in Danville and at the DACC Hoopeston Higher Learning Center.
The classes are free. GED night classes on DACC’s Danville campus will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday from Feb. 6 to May 11. GED day classes will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting March 13 until May 11.
Registration and placement testing for all DACC campus classes will take place in Prairie Hall from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ESL classes at DACC Hoopeston Higher Learning Center will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday from Feb. 6 to May 11. GED day classes will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday Feb. 6 to May 11. GED night classes will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday Feb. 6 to May 11.
Interested students may register in advance or registration and placement testing will take place the first day/night of class.
For more information, call 217-443-8782.
Singing valentines return
The Danville Sweet Adelines invite you to “Think Outside the Box” this Feb. 14 with a singing valentine from the chorus.
For more information, contact Maureen at 217-474-0473 by Feb. 12.
Congregate meals resume
CRIS Healthy Aging will host congregate meals at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The suggested donation is $3 for adults 60 and older and $6 for anyone younger than 60.
A special Valentine’s Day luncheon is planned for Feb. 15. Festivities will continue with a bingo game starting at 12:15 p.m. for those 60 and older.
Seating will be limited. CRIS encouraged all Hoopeston area residents to RSVP with Angie at the Multi-Agency by calling 217-283-5544 by Feb. 10.
Ribbon cutting Monday
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Monday for Iroquois Federal in Hoopeston.
The new location is 655 Dixie Highway, Hoopeston.
