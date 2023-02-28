Kiwanis to meet
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will hold its lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
Tricia Teague will speak to the club at this week’s meeting.
Those who are interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Trading card show in March
Free admission will be granted at Danville Trading Card and Memorabilia Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 5 at American Legion Post 210, 201 Prospect Place.
Categories available at the show: modern and vintage; raw and graded cards; sealed wax; memorabilia; baseball; football; soccer; basketball; hockey; Formula 1; Funko Pops; Pokemon and more.
Those interested in being a vendor, or for more information, contact JC Lane at 217-920-2588 or houstonwc1@gmail.com.
Aglow meeting in March
Aglow monthly fellowship meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday March 4 at the Hoopeston Multi Agency, 206 E. Main St.
A continental breakfast will be served.
Rev. Jill Walker from The Revival Church in Mattoon will be the speaker. Walker was the host of “Get On Board.”
No reservations are needed, and all are welcome to attend.
School registration
Oakwood Grade School will hold its kindergarten pre-registration from 6 to 7 p.m. on April 4 at the grade school, 408 S. Scott St.
Library events
Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St., will host two events Wednesday.
The first is the “Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Preschool Program” which will begin at 10 a.m. with story time, snacks, games and crafts. There will also be a visit from the Cat in the Hat.
The second will be “Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies” beginning at 2 p.m. The movie will be “Ticket to Paradise” starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.
Call 217-267-3170 to register for either event.
