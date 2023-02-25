February event at VA
Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System’s February event for its 125th yearlong anniversary celebration is for staff and veterans.
A watch part on Tuesday will feature a short video about VA Illiana history, followed by a discussion moderated by a staff member.
Retired Teachers Association lunch
The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will have its quarterly lunch meeting on Friday, March 3 at Danville Area Community College Bremer Center.
Sharron Runyan will present “Helpful Hints for Staying Healthy.” The organization is open to all retired educators throughout Vermilion County and welcomes new members at any time.
Reservations are required by Monday, Feb. 27. Contact Cheryl Schroeder at 217-474-7117 or cheryls@cooketech.net.
Sportsman’s Banquet in March
The Vermilion County Conservation Foundation will host the sixth annual Sportsman’s Banquet at Sleepy Creek Vineyards’ Dragonfly Banquet Center on Saturday, March 18.
The event will raise funds for playground equipment replacements at both Kennekuk County Park and Forest Glen Preserve.
Tickets are on sale now at the Visitor Center in Kennekuk County Park. Adult tickets are $40 each and youth tickets are $20 each. Tickets include social hour, dinner and door prizes.
Seating is limited.
For more information, call Kennekuk County Park at 217-442-1691 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.HOOPESTON
Aglow meeting in March
Aglow monthly fellowship meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday March 4 at the Hoopeston Multi Agency, 206 E. Main St.
A continental breakfast will be served.
Rev. Jill Walker from The Revival Church in Mattoon will be the speaker. Walker was the host of “Get On Board.”
No reservations are needed, and all are welcome to attend.
Library events
Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St., will host two events March 1.
The first is the “Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss Preschool Program” which will begin at 10 a.m. with story time, snacks, games and crafts. There will also be a visit from the Cat in the Hat.
The second will be “Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies” beginning at 2 p.m. The movie will be “Ticket to Paradise” starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.
Call 217-267-3170 to register for either event.
