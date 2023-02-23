Lafayette Street closure
The city of Danville announced a complete roadway closure on Lafayette Street west of Gilbert Street starting Thursday.
A contractor has requested the closure to install sanitary and water service lines that will require a complete roadway closure to all through traffic on Lafayette Street.
The installations are expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Friday. Signage will be in place. Motorists should choose alternate routes.
Lions club to meet
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. will speak to the Danville Lions Club at its noon meeting Thursday.
The Lions Club meets are Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Retired Teachers Association lunch
The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will have its quarterly lunch meeting on Friday, March 3 at Danville Area Community College Bremer Center.
Sharron Runyan will present “Helpful Hints for Staying Healthy.” The organization is open to all retired educators throughout Vermilion County and welcomes new members at any time.
Reservations are required by Monday, Feb. 27. Contact Cheryl Schroeder at 217-474-7117 or cheryls@cooketech.net.
Sportsman’s Banquet in March
The Vermilion County Conservation Foundation will host the sixth annual Sportsman’s Banquet at Sleepy Creek Vineyards’ Dragonfly Banquet Center on Saturday, March 18.
The event will raise funds for playground equipment replacements at both Kennekuk County Park and Forest Glen Preserve.
Tickets are on sale now at the Visitor Center in Kennekuk County Park. Adult tickets are $40 each and youth tickets are $20 each. Tickets include social hour, dinner and door prizes.
Seating is limited.
For more information, call Kennekuk County Park at 217-442-1691 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Aglow meeting in March
Aglow monthly fellowship meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday March 4 at the Hoopeston Multi Agency, 206 E. Main St.
A continental breakfast will be served.
Rev. Jill Walker from The Revival Church in Mattoon will be the speaker. Walker was the host of “Get On Board.”
No reservations are needed, and all are welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.