Noon Kiwanis to meet
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will have its lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s special guest is Darrell Light.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and the children around the world is welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Retired Teachers Association lunch
The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will have its quarterly lunch meeting on Friday, March 3 at Danville Area Community College Bremer Center.
Sharron Runyan will present “Helpful Hints for Staying Healthy.” The organization is open to all retired educators throughout Vermilion County and welcomes new members at any time.
Reservations are required by Monday, Feb. 27. Contact Cheryl Schroeder at 217-474-7117 or cheryls@cooketech.net.
Local BSA troop hosts STEM night
Boy Scouts of America Troop 399 invites Vermilion County youth to participate in a STEM night on Thursday at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 210, 201 Prospect Place.
This is a free event for all children 10 years old and older.
Participants can expect to learn about the various industries in Vermilion County and what educational programs are offered at Danville Area Community College to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
All youth will have the opportunity to win prizes, explore the Prairielands Council STEM mobile trailer and learn about the scouting program and the STEM community in the county.
For more information, contact Marguerite Bailey at 217-799-6010 or mbailey93004@yahoo.com.
Annual dinner in March
Catlin United Methodist Church is hosting its annual roast beef dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 3, or until the food runs out.
Cost is a free will donation. There will be sit down and carryout service.
Egg hunt in April
The Oakwood Men’s Club is sponsoring an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1 at the park in Oakwood. The hunt begins at 10 a.m.
Children toddler-aged through sixth grade are welcome.
