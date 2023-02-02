Kiwanis to meet
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will have a lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. will be this week’s speaker.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join. Applications will be available at the meeting.
Lions club to meet
Lisa Miller, executive director of CRIS, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Singing valentines return
The Danville Sweet Adelines invite you to “Think Outside the Box” this Feb. 14 with a singing valentine from the chorus.
For more information, contact Maureen at 217-474-0473 by Feb. 12.
Congregate meals resume
CRIS Healthy Aging will host congregate meals at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The suggested donation is $3 for adults 60 and older and $6 for anyone younger than 60.
A special Valentine’s Day luncheon is planned for Feb. 15. Festivities will continue with a bingo game starting at 12:15 p.m. for those 60 and older.
Seating will be limited. CRIS encouraged all Hoopeston area residents to RSVP with Angie at the Multi-Agency by calling 217-283-5544 by Feb. 10.
County Board vacancy
As of Jan. 11, the Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn has declared a vacancy for County Board District 7 due to Robert McIntire’s resignation.
McIntire was appointed to Circuit Judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Illinois.
Any interested Republican candidates should submit a resume to Republican Party Chairman Erika Ramsey at vcgopchairman@gmail.com by 4 p.m. on Feb. 3.
For more information, contact Ramsey.
