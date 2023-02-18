Secretary of State offices close
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, Feb. 20.
All offices and facilities will be open for business on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, or renewing license plate stickers.
‘Seussical’ auditions coming up
DLO Musical Theatre will hold auditions for “Seussical” from 6 to 10 p.m. on March 6 and 7 at DLO’s Backstage Rehearsal Hall, 141 N. Walnut St.
Those auditioning will be asked to sing 40-60 seconds of a song of their choosing that best demonstrates their vocal ability. They will also be asked to read from the script.
In addition to vocal, there will also be dance auditions. A video with the choreography will be posted on DLO’s website: dlomusicaltheatre.com.
For more information on the show, to fill out an audition form and to sign up for an audition time slot, visit the DLO website.
Soup supper next weekend
The 14th annual community soup supper will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Bismarck United Methodist Church, 115 S. Chicago Ave.
The menu includes chili, homemade chicken noodle soup, vegetable soup, BBQ, hot dogs, drinks and dessert. Carry out will be available.
A free will offering will be collected.
Library closed Monday
Hoopeston Public Library will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day.
The library will reopen Tuesday.
Foodmobile in town
Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) will distribute food at Ward Park in Ridge Farm on Saturday from 10 – 11 a.m. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, and is open to Vermilion County residents.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
