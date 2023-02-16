Annual fundraiser next week
Love INC Vermilion County will host its annual banquet fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Danville Area Community College Bremer Center.
The theme this year is, “Love One Another.” The goal is to raise at least $35,000 to meet needs for transformational ministry classes as well as assisting neighbors in need.
DACC Culinary Arts will serve a meal and Olivia Overpeck will play harp music.
RSVP is required. Reserve your table by calling 217-442-7311 or emailing Banquet@LoveINCVermilion.com.
‘Seussical’ auditions coming upDLO Musical Theatre will hold auditions for “Seussical” from 6 to 10 p.m. on March 6 and 7 at DLO’s Backstage Rehearsal Hall, 141 N. Walnut St.
Those auditioning will be asked to sing 40-60 seconds of a song of their choosing that best demonstrates their vocal ability. They will also be asked to read from the script.
In addition to vocal, there will also be dance auditions. A video with the choreography will be posted on DLO’s website: dlomusicaltheatre.com.
For more information on the show, to fill out an audition form and to sign up for an audition time slot, visit the DLO website.
Soup supper next weekend
The 14th annual community soup supper will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Bismarck United Methodist Church, 115 S. Chicago Ave.
The menu includes chili, homemade chicken noodle soup, vegetable soup, BBQ, hot dogs, drinks and dessert. Carry out will be available.
A free will offering will be collected.
Gospel sing next weekend
Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane, will host a gospel sing at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the church.
The event will feature Heaven Bound with Harold Edwards and Pat Cash.
