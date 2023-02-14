Noon Kiwanis to meet
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will have a special lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
City Engineer Sam Cole will speak to the club.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world is welcome to join. Applications will be available at the meeting.
Lions to meet
Katie Osterbur, executive director for Peer Court of Vermilion County, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Annual fundraiser next week
Love INC Vermilion County will host its annual banquet fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Danville Area Community College Bremer Center.
The theme this year is, “Love One Another.” The goal is to raise at least $35,000 to meet needs for transformational ministry classes as well as assisting neighbors in need.
DACC Culinary Arts will serve a meal and Olivia Overpeck will play harp music.
RSVP is required. Reserve your table by calling 217-442-7311 or emailing Banquet@LoveINCVermilion.com.
Annual dinner in March
Catlin United Methodist Church is hosting its annual roast beef dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 3, or until the food runs out.
Cost is a free will donation. There will be sit down and carryout service.
Egg hunt in April
The Oakwood Men’s Club is sponsoring an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1 at the park in Oakwood. The hunt begins at 10 a.m.
Children toddler-aged through sixth grade are welcome.
