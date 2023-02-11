Singing valentines return
The Danville Sweet Adelines invite you to “Think Outside the Box” this Feb. 14 with a singing valentine from the chorus.
For more information, contact Maureen at 217-474-0473 by Sunday.
Lynch Road lane closure
The southbound lane of Lynch Road at the railroad crossing will be closed Monday starting at 7 a.m., the city of Danville announced.
There will be repairs to the crossing in conjunction with the Vermilion Valley Railroad. The northbound lane will remain open for one-lane traffic. Flaggers and traffic control will be present.
The work is scheduled to be completed by 4:30 p.m. Monday, weather permitting.
Motorists are asked to choose an alternate route, expect delays in traffic during operations, use caution while traveling near the work zone and be attentive to signage changes in the area.
February exhibit at Art League
During the month of February, the Paul Brumaghim gallery at the Danville Art League will feature work from upcoming artists from Danville High School, North Ridge Middle School and South View Upper Elementary School.
The exhibit will also include the students’ work from the Art League children’s classes.
An open house will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Danville Art League is located at 320 N. Franklin St., Danville.
For more information, call the Art League at 217-442-9264 or visit www.danvilleartleague.com.
Free concert next weekend
A free Haworth concert “LaPasión” by Trio Fanfarrón will be presented at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at St. James United Methodist Church at 504 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. Featured musicians will be Barbara Hedlund on the Cello, Ji Myung Kim on the Violin and Melita Lasek Satterwhite on the piano.
The program will be a dynamic, colorful mix of musical delights by Bernstein, Bach, Bizet, AC/DC, Chopin, Glazunov, Wieniawski and Piazzolla.
Library closed Monday
Hoopeston Public Library will be closed on Monday in observance of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.
The library will reopen Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Annual dinner in March
Catlin United Methodist Church is hosting its annual roast beef dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 3, or until the food runs out.
Cost is a free will donation. There will be sit down and carryout service.
