Office closes for holiday
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will close in observance of New Year’s Day.
Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Offices and facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31.
All offices and facilities will be open on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license or renewing license plates stickers.
In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May, 7, 2025.
Library to host ‘Puzzle Day’
Catlin Public Library will host “Puzzle Day,” and intergenerational day of fun and service, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The library will provide 400-piece puzzles for a team puzzle race. Get a team together or let the library form teams.
Each team will be timed as they complete the puzzle. The winning team will be declared at the end of the day.
There will also be materials to make valentines for veterans, snacks, prizes and puzzles for younger children.
All ages are welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult.
Sign up by calling the library at 217-427-2550, in person at the library, 101 Mapleleaf Drive, or by email at catlinlibrary03@gmail.com.
Library closes for weekend
Hoopeston Public Library will be closed Saturday and Sunday for the New Year’s holiday.
The library will reopen with regular hours on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
