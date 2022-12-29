No meeting today
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will not have a meeting today due to the holiday break.
Meetings will resume Jan. 5, 2023 at noon at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
Anyone interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join the club.
Applications will be available at the next meeting.
Bingo event
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 278, 8 Pine St., will host a special GLO LITE bingo event on Saturday.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the game beginning at 6:30 p.m.
$25 admission per person includes cards, dabbers and novelty items. Advanced ticket purchase is recommended.
There will be limited seating.
Everyone is welcome. A variety of snack foods and beverages will be available for purchase.
Office closes for holiday
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will close in observance of New Year’s Day.
Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Offices and facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31.
All offices and facilities will be open on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license or renewing license plates stickers.
In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May, 7, 2025.
Foodmobile in town
Eastern Illinois Foodbank is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity.
The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., on Jan. 7, 2023, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and is open to residents of Vermilion County.
Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
