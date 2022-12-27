Bingo event
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 278, 8 Pine St., will host a special GLO LITE bingo event on Saturday.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the game beginning at 6:30 p.m.
$25 admission per person includes cards, dabbers and novelty items. Advanced ticket purchase is recommended. There will be limited seating.
Everyone is welcome. A variety of snack foods and beverages will be available for purchase.
Reservations begin Jan. 3
The first day to reserve a building or shelter for 2023 at Kennekuk County Park, Forest Glen Preserve and Lake Vermilion will be Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
In person reservations will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Kennekuk Visitor Center or at the Forest Glen Ranger Station (now the new office location). Phone call reservations will begin at 8 a.m.
To reserve a shelter at Kennekuk or Lake Vermilion, call 217-442-1691; for Forest Glen call 217-662-2142. For full details on available shelters, including pricing, capacity, and photos, visit www.vccd.org.
Foodmobile in town
Eastern Illinois Foodbank is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., on Jan. 7, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
‘Thank you’
Santas Anonymous would like to thank the donors, volunteers and businesses for providing another Christmas to children in the Westville School district.
Happy holidays.
