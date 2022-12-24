Red Kettle update
The Salvation Army ceased kettle operations two and a half days early this season in anticipation of the predicted sub-zero wind chills through Christmas day. The organization was $3109 shy of its kettle goal.
The goal makes up nearly 35 percent of the organization’s entire Christmas Campaign goal of $105,000.
Visit SAdanville.org to give, or mail gifts to The Salvation Army, 855 E. Fairchild St., Danville.
The organization would like to sincerely thank all donors and volunteer bell ringers this season, including many organizations, service clubs, families and individuals throughout the county. To date, the Salvation Army in Danville has raised $33,891.41 in kettle donations, only possible due to the generosity of local people who stepped up to ring a bell this season.
Winners announced
The city of Danville has announced winners for the Light up Danville outdoor holiday decorating contest.
People’s Choice Awards:
First place: 2323 N. Vermilion St.
Second place: 2501 Northview Drive
Third place: 1622 N. Franklin St.
City’s Choice Awards:
First place: 1428 May St.
Second place: 1517 Eastview Ave.
Third place: 308 Delaware Ave.
Bingo event
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 278, 8 Pine St., will host a special GLO LITE bingo event on Dec. 31.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the game beginning at 6:30 p.m.
$25 admission per person includes cards, dabbers and novelty items. Advanced ticket purchase is recommended. There will be limited seating.
Everyone is welcome. A variety of snack foods and beverages will be available for purchase.
Reservations begin Jan. 3
The first day to reserve a building or shelter for 2023 at Kennekuk County Park, Forest Glen Preserve and Lake Vermilion will be Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
In person reservations will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Kennekuk Visitor Center or at the Forest Glen Ranger Station (now the new office location). Phone call reservations will begin at 8 a.m.
To reserve a shelter at Kennekuk or Lake Vermilion, call 217-442-1691; for Forest Glen call 217-662-2142. For full details on available shelters, including pricing, capacity, and photos, visit www.vccd.org.
