Red Kettle update
The Salvation Army of Vermilion County has met 82 percent of its 2022 Red Kettle goal as of Tuesday, Dec. 20, with $30,476 in kettle donations so far this season.
The goal makes up nearly 35 percent of the organization’s entire Christmas Campaign goal of $105,000.
The organization hopes to continue the kettle campaign through mid-day on Dec. 24 and is asking for year-end monetary donations to supplement any absent kettles this weekend due to bad weather.
Visit SAdanville.org to give, or mail gifts to The Salvation Army, 855 E. Fairchild St., Danville.
Library hours
Danville Public Library will operate on holiday hours this week.
The library will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and closed Saturday through Monday.
The library will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Kiwanis on break
The Danville Noon Kiwanis will not meet again until Jan. 5, 2023 due to a holiday break.
The next meeting will be at noon on Jan. 5, 2023 at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
Those interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are invited to join the Noon Kiwanis.
Applications will be available at the next meeting.
Reservations begin Jan. 3
The first day to reserve a building or shelter for 2023 at Kennekuk County Park, Forest Glen Preserve and Lake Vermilion will be Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
In person reservations will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Kennekuk Visitor Center or at the Forest Glen Ranger Station (now the new office location). Phone call reservations will begin at 8 a.m.
To reserve a shelter at Kennekuk or Lake Vermilion, call 217-442-1691; for Forest Glen call 217-662-2142. For full details on available shelters, including pricing, capacity, and photos, visit www.vccd.org.
Library on holiday hours
Hoopeston Public Library will be closed Saturday through Monday and will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The library will also be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 1, 2023 and will reopen Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.
