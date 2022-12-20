Library hours
Danville Public Library will operate on holiday hours this week.
The library will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and closed Saturday through Monday.
The library will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Donations accepted at lunch
Vermilion Advantage will offer a free lunch to members at its last Business and Networking Luncheon of the year on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Habitat for Humanity of Danville Executive Director Jonathan Gibson will speak at the luncheon about the impact of the Habitat ReStore’s fire, which occurred Nov. 10.
Those attending the luncheon are encouraged to bring donations to help “restore the ReStore.”
Kiwanis on break
The Danville Noon Kiwanis will not meet again until Jan. 5, 2023 due to a holiday break.
The next meeting will be at noon on Jan. 5, 2023 at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
Those interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are invited to join the Noon Kiwanis. Applications will be available at the next meeting.
Visitor center office relocates
The Vermilion County Conservation District announced the Lorna J. Konsis Visitor Center Building at Forest Glen Preserve is now closed. The offices have been moved to the Tall Pines Ranger Station.
The Ranger Station will continue to server campers, but is now the one stop for park information, building and shelter rentals, maps, camping registration and more.
Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The offices, along with Kennekuk County Park offices, will be closed for the holidays beginning Thursday until Jan. 3, 2023.
For more information, visit www.vccd.org.
