Holiday party for club
Illiana Antique Automobile Club will hold their annual Christmas party at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Vermilion Heights Christian Church.
Free concert Sunday
Doc Ashton and the Root Canals will bring a 20-piece band to St. James United Methodist Church on Sunday.
There will be two free shows – at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Free will donations will be accepted for the church’s food pantry.
Foodmobile today
Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Ward Park from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Visitor center office relocates
The Vermilion County Conservation District announced the Lorna J. Konsis Visitor Center Building at Forest Glen Preserve is now closed. The offices have been moved to the Tall Pines Ranger Station.
The Ranger Station will continue to server campers, but is now the one stop for park information, building and shelter rentals, maps, camping registration and more.
Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The offices, along with Kennekuk County Park offices, will be closed for the holidays beginning Dec. 22 until Jan. 3, 2023.
For more information, visit www.vccd.org.
