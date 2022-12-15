Basketball team heads to state
North Ridge Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team will play in the state championship for the first time ever tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Normal.
The last time a NRMS girls basketball team played in a state championship was in 1990 when the seventh grade team finished runner up.
A celebratory sendoff will take place at the school gymnasium at 3 p.m. today.
Bennett to be honored for National Wreaths DayDanville National Cemetery, an official Wreaths Across America location, will host a wreath day ceremony and wreath laying at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the cemetery, 1900 E. Main St.
This year, the event will be in honor of State Sen. Scott Bennett, who died Dec. 9. “He was a very big supporter of Wreaths Across America,” said Tammy Williams, WAA location coordinator. State Sen. Mike Hastings (D-Frankfort) will present.
Many service groups and school groups will be in attendance. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
Wreaths Across America is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 3,500 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
Foodmobile on Saturday
Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Ward Park from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
