New Kiwanis president
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club announced Terri Davis as its new president.
Members said this is a historic occasion for the club, as Davis is the organization’s first Black president, and they are “thrilled and anticipating a fantastic year under her leadership.”
Their next meeting will be Thursday at the VFW, located at 8 Pine St.
Danville High School Madrigal Choir and their choral director Jeff Thomas will perform for the club.
Those interested in helping serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at the meeting.
First annual event Saturday
Hightower Family Fellowship Center, 140 S. Crawford St., is hosting its first annual “Cookies and hot cocoa with Santa” event from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The fellowship center is asking the community for help with providing gifts for the children. The goal is to provide Santa with enough gifts to give each child.
At the event, children will get to make ornaments and take them home. There will also be other crafting and gaming stations available.
For more information, call the center at 217-274-7060.
National Wreaths Day
Danville National Cemetery, an official Wreaths Across America location, will host a wreath day ceremony and wreath laying at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the cemetery, 1900 E. Main St.
Many service groups and school groups will be in attendance. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
Wreaths Across America is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 3,500 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
Christmas Cantata Sunday
Abundant Life Church will host its holiday program at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at the church, 400 N. Logan Ave.
The theme this year is “Almost There.” The program is free and open to the public.
