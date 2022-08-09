Road closures begin Wednesday
The City of Danville announced road closures to thru traffic on West Woodlawn Avenue from Sherman Street to Logan Avenue and on Bradford Place from Wilkin Road to Dennis Drive will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
A contractor will be stabilizing the street base course and sealing the pavement surface. Only local traffic will have access to the roads.
The closures are expected to reopen to all traffic at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to choose alternate routes to avoid delays, and to use caution while traveling near the closures.
Gibbs to speak to Lions Club
Jonathan Gibbs from Habitat for Humanity will speak to the Danville Lions Club at the club’s meeting on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at noon at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St., Danville.
Library offers free books
The Hoopeston Public Library, 110 N. Fourth St., Hoopeston, is offering everything left for its book sale for free.
Adult and teen materials are located upstairs and children’s materials are location on the lower level.
For more information or for any questions, contact the library at 217-283-6711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.