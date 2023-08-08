County board meeting Tuesday
The Vermilion County Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday on the second floor at the Joseph G. Cannon building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
There will also be a Transportation Committee meeting at 5:15 p.m., and a Committee on Committees meeting at 5:45 p.m., prior to the County Board meeting.
Taps on Tuesday
This week’s Taps on Tuesday will be held at 6 p.m. at the Vermilion County War Museum, 307 N. Vermilion St., under the shade of the maple tree on the front lawn.
Following a brief program, Taps will be sounded to honor veterans.
On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the program will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery and will feature local historian Alan Woodrum.
Woodrum will tell about the life of another almost forgotten Vermilion County resident of the 1800s, who achieved national fame and acclaim. The man is Col. Jesse Harper, whose biography calls him a farm boy, lawyer, editor, author, orator, scholar and reformer. Harper helped form two Infantry regiments during the Civil War.
Kiwanis meeting Thursday
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet for its weekly lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s speaker is to be announced.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world is welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Lions Club meeting Thursday
Jonathan Gibson, director of Habitat for Humanity, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
IAAC meeting
Illiana Antique Automobile club will hold their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 at Ridgeview Baptist Church, 3838 N. Vermilion St.
