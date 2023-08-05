Board meeting at DACC Monday
There will be a workshop for the Board of Trustees of Community College District No. 507, Counties of Vermilion, Edgar, Iroquois, Champaign, and Ford, State of Illinois, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the Board Room, Vermilion Hall room 302, at Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St.
The agenda includes board discussion of financial planning and future programming.
Lions Club meeting Thursday
Jonathan Gibson, director of Habitat for Humanity, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
IAAC meeting
Illiana Antique Automobile club will hold their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 at Ridgeview Baptist Church, 3838 N. Vermilion St.
Local author book signing
Danville Public Library will hold a book signing on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the first floor meeting room for local author and Danville native Tina Nelson-Jackson.
Nelson-Jackson’s book, “Mentoring Matters! An Evaluation Study of a Mentoring Program Designed for Misbehaving Black Boys,” was published earlier this year.
DROC’s neighborhood cookout
Danville Restoring Our Community will host its seventh annual back to school neighborhood cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Garfield Park.
There will be free bookbags, music, food, dental screening and more.
Forest Park Owls
Danville Public Library will host Mark H.X. Glenshaw from noon to 2 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the first floor meeting room of the library, 319 N. Vermilion St.
Glenshaw will share “Forest Park Owls: Mating, Nesting and Owlets,” including what he’s observed and documented in his experiences.
Wilcoxen family reunion
The Wilcoxen family reunion will begin at noon on Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Maple Grove Lodge at Forest Glen Nature Preserve.
Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish and personal drinks. Table service will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.