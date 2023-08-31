Community steak fry in September
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., will host a community steak fry on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased in advance through the church office before Friday, Sept. 22. Call the church at 217-442-5675 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tickets are $25 for a steak meal of grilled ribeye, baked potato, salad, green beans, Italian bread, drink and dessert. Extra steaks will be available for $10. Carryout will also be available.
This is a fundraising event to fund various improvements at the church and school.
Thomas family reunion
The 93rd annual Thomas family reunion weekend will begin with a picnic at noon on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Ellsworth Park in Danville.
The reunion will continue Sunday, Sept. 3 with a banquet from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Banquet Hall.
Library hours updated this week
Hoopeston Public Library’s children’s room will be closed Friday for a private event. Upstairs will be open regular hours.
The library will be closed Saturday, Sept. 2 and Monday, Sept. 4 for Festival Weekend and Labor Day.
There will also be no City Chat at the library in September.
Median blocked
The Vermillion County Indiana Sheriff’s Office announced that the median at Ind. 234 and Ind. is blocked off.
Motorists must use the park entrance if traveling into Cayuga from the north or go to the school (North Vermillion Jr./Sr. High) and come back south.
Eastbound traffic on Ind. 234 can only go south on Ind. 63 and westbound can only go north.
The median is expected to be blocked off for an unknown amount of time. Motorists are asked to be prepared and plan routes accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.