‘Taps on Tuesday’ at museum
“Taps on Tuesday” will be held at the Vermilion County War Museum, 307 N. Vermilion St., this week at 6 p.m.
Presenters will be Greg Green, Larry Weatherford and Tara Auter, with Taps sounded by Vince Staub.
The weekly program which started on Flag Day honors veterans every week, and will continue through Tuesday, Sept. 6, and conclude for the season with a special program on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Georgetown Cemetery.
Annual 5K set for October
The Vermilion County Conservation Foundation will host the annual “Cheeseburgers and Run 5K Walk/Run” event on Oct. 8 starting at 11 a.m. at Kennekuk County Park.
There will also be a virtual event starting Oct. 8 through Oct. 14. Venues for the virtual 5K include Forest Glen Preserve, Kennekuk County Park, Kickapoo Rail Trail or the participant’s choice.
Entry fee is $40 per participant, which includes a T-shirt, medal and a cheeseburger voucher from Witzel Family McDonalds.
Proceeds from the event will be used to support Vermilion County parks. For more information, or to register, visit www.cheeseburgersandrun.org.
School board to meet
A special meeting of the Attica Consolidated School Corporation Board of School Trustees will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday in the ACSC Business Office Board Room, 205 E. Sycamore St., Attica, Ind.
A Board Work Session will be held prior to the public session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.