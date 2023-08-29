Taps on Tuesday
The final Taps on Tuesday program of the season will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the front lawn of the Vermilion County War Museum.
Following a brief program, Taps will sound in honor of all veterans.
Taps on Tuesday will return after Memorial Day 2024 until Labor Day 2024.
Additional congregate meal offered
CRIS Healthy Aging announced they will add another congregate meal at the Danville location, 309 N. Franklin St., every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon.
The program is open to Vermilion County residents aged 60 and older. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.
Call 217-443-2999 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to reserve your spot, or for more information.
Library hours updated this week
Hoopeston Public Library’s children’s room will be closed Friday for a private event. Upstairs will be open regular hours.
The library will be closed Saturday, Sept. 2 and Monday, Sept. 4 for Festival Weekend and Labor Day.
There will also be no City Chat at the library in September.
For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.
Wool dyeing offered
The Vermilion County Conservation District will be hosting a demonstration of natural wool dyeing on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Pioneer Homestead Cabin located in Forest Glen Preserve. Meet members of the Champaign-Urbana Spinners and Weavers Guild as they use traditional dying methods for coloring wool. These skilled crafters show how you can use walnuts, insects and flowers to create a rainbow of yarn colors.
Dyeing will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free of charge. To participate in the dyeing process, arrive no later than 10:30 a.m., bring a natural fiber product such as 100% cotton or wool handkerchiefs, and a small donation for materials. Small samples may be available for sale (cash only) at the guild members’ discretion.
For more information, contact Brenna Karcher at 217-662-2142 or bkarcher@vccd.org.
To learn about, or join the Spinners and Weavers Guild, visit cuswg.org.
