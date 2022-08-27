Conference at church
Danville’s Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will host a “preacher conference” from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the church, 428 N. Washington St., Danville.
All current preachers and aspiring preachers are welcome to attend. A free-will donation of $5 will be given to local charities.
James T. Jackson, guest preacher from Decatur, Ill., and Jerry L. Wilson of Cahokia Heights, Ill., will lead the event and Pastor Frank McCullough will host.
Church to hold concert
Life Building Institute of Success will host a “Gospel Music Explosion” on Aug. 27 beginning at 5 p.m. at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, 811 Martin St., Danville.
Artists including Nancy Michelle and gospel rap artist Dominique will perform.
Tickets are $15 or $10 with a non-perishable food donation.
Food donations will support the Danville Rescue Mission.
Meeting canceled
The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners meeting scheduled for Sept. 6 has been canceled. The next scheduled meeting will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in the Mayor’s conference room, 17 W. Main St., Danville.
Sesquicentennial event planned
The Veedersburg Revitalization Associating will celebrate the 150th year of Veedersburg, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 10 beginning at 9 a.m. EST at the Veedersburg Hub Park Pavilion. A sock hop and cruise-in will take place from 6-9 p.m. EST at the Veedersburg Hub Civic Center on Sept. 9, featuring live music and refreshments.
Celebrations will continue throughout the day with tours of the renovated Clover Leaf Depot, cornhole tournaments, a beer and wine garden, historical portrayal of past citizens, local entertainers, bingo, kid’s zone, food and more. There will be fireworks at dusk.
For more information, contact Crystal Brewer at 765-585-0033.
