Church rummage Saturday
St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., will host an all-church rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
The sale will be held in the air-conditioned gym. All proceeds will go to local children’s and women’s charities.
RSVPs needed for quarterly lunch
The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will have its quarterly lunch meeting on Friday, Sept. 1, at Danville Boat Club. This organization is open to all retired educators throughout Vermilion County and is offering a complimentary lunch to new retirees.
The meeting will include Paul Stride from IRTA Benefits and the program will be presented by Master Gardener Leah Brennan.
Reservations are required by Monday, Aug. 28. Contact Cheryl Schroeder at 217-474-7117 or cheryls@cooketech.net.
Additional congregate meal offered
CRIS Healthy Aging announced they will add another congregate meal at the Danville location, 309 N. Franklin St., every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon.
The program is open to Vermilion County residents aged 60 and older. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.
Call 217-443-2999 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to reserve your spot, or for more information.
Gospel sing Sunday
The Allen Quartet will provide “a ministry with southern gospel music” on Sunday, Aug. 27 at Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited.
Town wide rummage
Maps and address lists for the town wide rummage sale is available at Catlin Public Library.
Call 217-427-2550 for more information.
Free books
Hoopeston Public Library is now offering everything in their book sale for free.
Bags and boxes are available, or you can bring your own.
Donations are still accepted, but not required.
For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.