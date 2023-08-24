Meeting canceled
The Executive and Legislation Committee Meeting regularly scheduled for tonight has been canceled.
There will be a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 on the second floor of the Joseph G. Cannon Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
Church rummage Saturday
St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., will host an all-church rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
The sale will be held in the air-conditioned gym. All proceeds will go to local children’s and women’s charities.
RSVPs needed for quarterly lunch
The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will have its quarterly lunch meeting on Friday, Sept. 1, at Danville Boat Club. This organization is open to all retired educators throughout Vermilion County and is offering a complimentary lunch to new retirees.
The meeting will include Paul Stride from IRTA Benefits and the program will be presented by Master Gardener Leah Brennan.
Reservations are required by Monday, Aug. 28. Contact Cheryl Schroeder at 217-474-7117 or cheryls@cooketech.net.
CASA golf outing
CASA will host a golf outing on Sept. 15 at Danville Country Club.
Lunch will be at noon and the shotgun at 1 p.m. The cost is $100 per player or $400 per team for the four-person scramble event.
Contact the CASA office for more information at 217-474-7748 or director@casavermilion.org.
Book sale, rock painting
Westville Public Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The library is also hosting a rock painting program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. In honor of Westville’s Sesquicentennial Celebration, the library is asking the community to participate in painting a rock to grow a rock snake to 150 rocks long.
For more information, call the library at 217-267-3170.
