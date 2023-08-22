Taps on Tuesday
Taps on Tuesday will be held at the Vermilion County War Museum today at 6 p.m.
Following a brief presentation, Taps will be sounded in honor of all veterans.
Those planning to attend can bring a lawn chair or stand under the shade of the big maple tree in front of the war museum, 307 N. Vermilion St.
Next week will be the last Taps on Tuesday of the season.
National nonprofit coming to Danville
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) will hold an event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the DACC Bremer Center to discuss “Achieving the Dream of Homeownership.”
The national nonprofit homeownership organization advocates for asset building amongst low-to-moderate income individuals and families. They offer a mortgage product known as the “best mortgage in America.”
The event is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
RSVPs needed for quarterly lunch
The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will have its quarterly lunch meeting on Friday, Sept. 1, at Danville Boat Club. This organization is open to all retired educators throughout Vermilion County and is offering a complimentary lunch to new retirees.
The meeting will include Paul Stride from IRTA Benefits and the program will be presented by Master Gardener Leah Brennan.
Reservations are required by Monday, Aug. 28. Contact Cheryl Schroeder at 217-474-7117 or cheryls@cooketech.net.
Citizens Police Academy
The Danville Police Department will be hosting a Citizens Police Academy starting Sept. 20 at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South St.
The Citizens Police Academy is a program designed to build a better understanding between citizens and the police through education and positive interaction. The academy offers classes on a variety of law enforcement topics over a nine-week period. The classes meet once a week from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 20 until Nov. 15.
Classes are held in a relaxed atmosphere and no tests are given. The purpose of the classes is to inform you about your police department. There are no costs or fees to attend the academy.
For more information, call 217-431-2250 or email jlong@danvillepd.org.
