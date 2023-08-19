Art show fundraiser next Saturday
An animal and nature themed silent auction of art set for Aug. 26 will benefit the Humane Society of Danville and the Danville Art League.
The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. A $10 ticket will include wine and hors d’oeuvres.
The event will take place at Danville Art League, 320 N. Franklin St.
National nonprofit coming to Danville
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) will hold an event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the DACC Bremer Center to discuss “Achieving the Dream of Homeownership.”
The national nonprofit homeownership organization advocates for asset building amongst low-to-moderate income individuals and families. They offer a mortgage product known as the “best mortgage in America.”
The event is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
Citizens Police Academy
The Danville Police Department will be hosting a Citizens Police Academy starting Sept. 20 at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South St.
The Citizens Police Academy is a program designed to build a better understanding between citizens and the police through education and positive interaction. The academy offers classes on a variety of law enforcement topics over a nine-week period. The classes meet once a week from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 20 until Nov. 15.
Classes are held in a relaxed atmosphere and no tests are given. The purpose of the classes is to inform you about your police department. There are no costs or fees to attend the academy.
For more information, call 217-431-2250 or email jlong@danvillepd.org.
Gospel sing next weekend
The Allen Quartet will provide “a ministry with southern gospel music” on Sunday, Aug. 27 at Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited.
Wilcoxen family reunion
The Wilcoxen family reunion will begin at noon on Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Maple Grove Lodge at Forest Glen Nature Preserve.
Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish and personal drinks. Table service will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.