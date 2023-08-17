Food pantry reopening Friday
The Salvation Army food pantry was canceled Tuesday, but is expected to reopen from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday.
For more information, call the Salvation Army at 217-442-5911.
Potter reunion this weekend
The 103rd annual Potter Reunion will be held at Shirley Potter Hawkins Hidden Paradise, 13819 E. 2000 N. Rd., Danville, on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
All Potter descendants are welcome to attend. Please bring your own table service and a covered dish to share. Soft drinks will be provided.
For more information, call 217-443-4286.
National nonprofit coming to Danville
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) will hold an event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the DACC Bremer Center to discuss “Achieving the Dream of Homeownership.”
The national nonprofit homeownership organization advocates for asset building amongst low-to-moderate income individuals and families. They offer a mortgage product known as the “best mortgage in America.”
The event is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
Fall open house downtown Saturday
Downtown Danville, Inc. announced multiple downtown businesses will be offering specials and sales on Saturday to welcome in the fall season.
The open houses will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers are encouraged to hang out downtown throughout the day.
Challenger/Scout baseball night
Boy Scouts of America Troop 30 will be hosting an evening of baseball with local challenger players beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex, 744 S. Murray Road, Rantoul.
The opening flag ceremony will take place at 5:45 p.m., then the first ball game will begin at 6 p.m. and the second at 7:10 p.m.
Spectators are welcome. There will be concessions available, and the spray playground will be active for children to enjoy.
Rantoul Scouts Troop 30 will also have information at this event on how to join scouting. The troop meets regularly at 7 p.m. on Mondays at the Rantoul American Legion Post 287.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.