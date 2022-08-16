Volunteers needed
The Vermilion County Conservation District is in need of volunteers for the “River to Rail Ride” on Sept. 10 at Kennekuk County Park.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Lara Danzl at ldanzl@vccd.org or 217-442-1691.
Volunteers celebrated
The Vermilion County Conservation District will host a volunteer cookout on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. at the White Oak Barn in Kennekuk County Park.
RSVPs are due by Wednesday. Email Lara Danzl at ldanzl@vccd.org or call 217-442-1691 to RSVP.
Church to hold concert
Life Building Institute of Success will host a “Gospel Music Explosion” on Aug. 27 beginning at 5 p.m. at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, 811 Martin St., Danville.
Artists including Nancy Michelle and gospel rap artist Dominique will perform.
Tickets are $15 or $10 with a non-perishable food donation.
Food donations will support the Danville Rescue Mission.
Special session called
The Attica Consolidated School Corporation Board of Trustees will meet for a special executive session at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Board of Education room.
The meeting was called to provide information about and interview prospective employees.
