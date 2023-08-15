Taps on Tuesday
Taps on Tuesday will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Harper family gravesite in Block 19A of Spring Hill Cemetery.
Local Historian Alan Woodrum will present a program on one of the once famous, but now almost forgotten figures in Vermilion County History.
According to his biography, Jesse L. Harper helped form two regiments of Indiana Infantry during the Civil War and was a farm boy, lawyer, editor, author, orator, scholar and reformer. Following the presentation, Taps will be sounded in honor of all veterans.
Food pantry canceled
The Salvation Army food pantry scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
The pantry is tentatively scheduled to reopen 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday.
For more information, call the Salvation Army at 217-442-5911.
YPN lunch Wednesday
The Young Professionals Network will meet for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Women’s Care Clinic, 1509 N. Bowman Ave. This month’s speaker will be Mariah Hanson, Women’s Care Clinic Director.
A $15 meeting fee will include lunch catered by Wolf Creek Golf Club. RSVPs are required for lunch.
RSVP to drowland@vermilionadvantage.com.
Kiwanis meeting Thursday
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet for its weekly lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s speaker is to be announced.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world is welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Lions meeting Thursday
The Danville Lions Club will meet at noon on Thursday at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
This week’s speaker will be Sue Richter, Vermilion County Museum Director.
Thursday meeting canceled
The Vermilion County Board Health and Education Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Joseph G. Cannon Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
