Church to celebrate anniversary
Freedom Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor Norvel Crider and First Lady Monique Crider’s seventh pastoral anniversary.
Celebrations will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday with Evangelist Jenifer Modest and Kingdom of Light ministries, and again at 11 a.m. on Sunday with Bishop Darrell Reed and Spirit of Love Missionary Baptist out of Detroit, Mich.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate.
DSPA Events Committee meets Monday
The Events Committee for the David S. Palmer Area Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the arena, 100 W. Main St., Room 127, Danville.
Topics up for discussion, according to the meeting agenda, include Vermilion County Bobcats hockey team, an event for comedian Donnie Baker, ice racing, boxing, partnering with other venues and organizations to bring events to the arena, development for “Young Artist Concert Series,” a “Battle of the Bands” event for local artists, cornhole tournament for the Boys and Girls Club, event budgets and more.
Anyone who would like to address the committee is welcome to do so.
‘Taps on Tuesdays’ switches locations
The weekly “Taps on Tuesday” event will change venues on Aug. 16 and instead will be at Spring Hill Cemetery, 301 E. Voorhees St., Danville. The program will be in an open area in Block 11 at the cemetery.
Local historian and author Tim Smith will lead the program, focusing on Capt. B. F. Cook’s service during and after the Civil War.
Taps will be sounded by Vince Staub. Greg Green, Susan Miceli-Green and Jim Switzer will also present. Danville Lions Club volunteers will direct traffic along the route to the site.
