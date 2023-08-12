VA phone systems upgrading
VA Illiana is getting a new phone system to enhance telephone access for all veterans and improve overall communications.
Phone numbers will not change at VA Illiana locations of care, but extension numbers will. Veterans can call the main clinic number for their clinic to contact anyone on their Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT).
All clinic phone numbers are available online. Veterans are also encouraged to visit My HealtheVet to communicate with their PACT through secure messaging. My HealtheVet offers secure messaging, as well as information about upcoming appointments, health records and prescription refills.
Meeting canceled
Vermilion County Conservation District Executive Director Jamie Pasquale has determined that there are no items of business to transact at the regularly scheduled Aug. 16 meeting of the VCCD Board of Trustees.
Therefore the meeting has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Kennekuk County Park.
Wilcoxen family reunion
The Wilcoxen family reunion will begin at noon on Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Maple Grove Lodge at Forest Glen Nature Preserve.
Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish and personal drinks. Table service will be provided.
Back to school book sale
Hoopeston Public Library will kick of their Back to School Book Sale on Monday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. in the lower level meeting room.
This sale will include a large assortment of children’s youth and adult books – many in like new condition – along with DVDs and other surprises.
Everything will be priced by donations. Bags will be provided, or feel free to bring your own.
The sale will be open during regular library hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The sale will run while supplies last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.