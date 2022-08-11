Prayer meeting set for Friday
New Life Church of Faith has called for a city-wide prayer meeting on Friday at 6 p.m. for a blessing of the upcoming academic year.
The church invited all parents, students, teachers, administrators, principals, bus drivers, food service workers, janitors, maintenance workers and anyone else who would like to join to the church, located at 1419 Bowman Ave., Danville.
Members of other churches are welcome to New Life Church of Faith if their churches are not open Friday night.
Foodmobile in town Saturday
Eastern Illinois Foodbank in distributing food to area families facing food insecurity from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., Danville.
The event is open to Vermilion County residents, and those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, though doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Meeting canceled
The Human Relations Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall on Monday, Aug. 15, has been canceled.
Open house Sunday
The Dwelling Place will host an open house on Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Immanuel’s House, 119 Payne Ave., Danville.
Pastor Ann Schwartz and Lisa Taylor from First Presbyterian Church and Pastor Kevin Mims from Ridgeview Baptist Church will officiating the event.
Immanuel’s House is emergency short-term shelter for homeless families in the Danville area.
